Out of the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, 89 seats will go to poll in the first phase on December 9 and the remaining seats will go to poll in the second phase on December 14.

Clashes between Congress and Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) followed after Congress released the list of candidates for the upcoming 2017 Gujarat assembly elections on Sunday. The clashes took place in Surat and Ahmedabad where angry leaders of the Patidar community staged a protest and also allegedly vandalised the Surat district Congress office. The incident took place after Congress released the list of 77 candidates on Sunday and the list just had the candidature of three Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders.

“We will protest against Congress tomorrow and will rethink about extending our support to them, who are shirking their responsibility. We will also ask the public to rethink about Congress because they are not answering a simple question. How can we expect to be heard when our questions are also not being answered by Congress? We will ask our party candidates to not file a nomination. If they still do, we will protest against them also,” PAAS leader Dinesh Patel was quoted as saying by WION.

Congress’ Central Election Committee finalised the list of the 77 candidates, as per which senior leader and sitting MLA from Abdasa, Shaktisinh Gohil, has been fielded for Mandvi seat. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener and leader Lalit Vasoya will contest Dhoraji seat and Amit Thummar from Junagadh seat. PAAS conveners Dilip Sabwa and Manoj Panara, whose names the Patel group claimed were included, do not figure in the Sunday list. Therefore there was a tussle between the two groups. The PAAS leaders claimed that they were promised a proper representation in the election and were assured of 20 seats but have just been given two till now.

Commenting on the issue Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said, ” PAAS-Congress workers clash over ticket distribution reveals that PAAS leaders were working as agents of Congress, and now they have been totally exposed.” Out of the total 77 candidates, 8 of them are from the OBC community, 23 are Patels, 7 are from the Dalit community and 12 are from the Koli community.

The Rajkot West seat will see Indranil Rajguru, sitting MLA from Rajkot (East), pitted against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. He has been challenging the Chief Minister for a long time.