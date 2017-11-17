The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 70 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The polls are to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

Superintendent of Police, PC Baranda, has been given a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Bhiloda, north-east Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Election. PC Baranda was the Superintendent of Police from Chhota Udepur. BJP released the list of 70 candidates on Friday and Baranda’s name appeared in the list. However even before the list was released Baranda was sure about his candidature and he even mentioned that he would be getting the ticket in a few interviews with media. Many also believe that Baranda even took a voluntary retirement from the police services just to join politics.

The police officers resignation was approved by the state government on Wednesday. He got the ticket after 48 hours of his resignation. People close to PC Baranda had said that he had filed his resignation only after getting assurance from the top brass of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “I am extremely confident that I will get a BJP ticket from the Bhiloda constituency in Aravalli district. I quit the job of an IPS officer because I want to work for my native town, which is tribal-dominated and has not been able to reap the benefits of development so far,” the former IPS officer was quoted as saying by News18.

While speaking with the same media house, Baranda said that he has sided with BJP because he is impressed with the work done by PM Narendra Modi. In the first list released by the BJP, the party has named 70 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly. In the list released, the BJP named Vijay Rupani as their candidate from Rajkot. The Gujarat polls are to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. Elections in the first phase would be carried out on 89 seats and in the second phase on 93 seats. The election results would be declared on December 18.