This time many new faces are expected to come up from the BJP's side as this time as many as 27 BJP lawmakers were unable to make it to the assembly. Six of the BJP’s ministers and the speaker of the assembly Ramanlal Vora lost in the Gujarat assembly elections 2017. Since BJP is said to be eyeing stronghold over the state, this time it is expected that some of its legislators will be from the central and south part of Gujarat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which won the Gujarat Election on December 18 by claiming a majority with 99 seats faced a little challenge earlier in deciding who to pick as the chief minister of the state as some its senior leaders had failed to claim a majority in re-election. Commenting on the face for Gujarat, BJP state spokesperson, Harshad Patel, said that Vijay Rupani will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Gujarat. BJP had also faced tough competition from its rival Congress, which claimed 77 seats.

The swearing-in of the new government led by Vijay Rupani, will be sworn in today on December 26. The swearing will see the entire senior BJP leader including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP chief Amit Shah, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states and central ministers. As per reports, state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and senior BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, along with a delegation, met the governor Om Prakash Kohli on Saturday evening (December) and handed the letter to stake the party’s claim for forming the government. BJP had claimed 99 seats out of the 182-member state assembly.

The BJP leaders who were defeated include the minister of state for urban development and health Shankar Chaudhary, who lost to Congress’ Geniben Thakor from the Vav constituency. Chaudhary was seen as one of the tallest Other Backward Class (OBC) leaders of the BJP. Another cabinet minister, Chimanbhai Sapariya, lost from Jamjodhpur constituency to Chiragbhai Kalariya of the Congress. He was the minister of state for agriculture and energy.