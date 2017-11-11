Gujarat Elections 2017: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is on his fourth visit to poll-bound state Gujarat. Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 where elections would be held on 89 seats and on December 14 elections will be carried out on 93 seats. The counting of the votes will be held on December 18.

On his fourth visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday began his tour of north Gujarat by praying at the revered Akshardham temple, an unscheduled change in his plan, and visited the Patidar-dominated villages of the region. He was warmly welcomed in the Patidar-dominated village of Majra with slogans of ‘Jay Sardar’ on his arrival. Gandhi sported a ‘Patidar’ cap during his visit to the village. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) Vice President, who arrived here on Saturday morning on a three-day visit, went on his scheduled visits to Chiloda and other places.

On his way to Sabarkantha district, he stopped at a roadside ‘dhaba’ where he enjoyed the traditional dishes of Gujarat, like ‘fafda’ and ‘gota’. People turned up in huge numbers to have a look at the Gandhi scion. In his corner meeting at Chiloda, Gandhi emphasized on the role of women in the election. Earlier, on his arrival at Ahmedabad airport, talking to the media Gandhi said, “The people of Gujarat are unhappy with the present government, especially after the twin blows of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation.”

Rahul Gandhi during his Gujarat visit said that his party will continue to fight the ‘Gabbar Singh tax’ — Gandhi’s acronym for GST, to reduce the tax cap to 18% from the current 28%. In a tweet, Gandhi said India needs a “simple” Goods and Services Tax, not a “Gabbar Singh tax”.

“Congress and people of the country fought to lower the 28% GST rate on many items. Our struggle for 18% cap will continue. If the BJP will not do this, Congress will do it,” Gandhi said. On Friday, the GST Council slashed the tax rates on 178 goods from 28% to 18%.