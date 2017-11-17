NCP chief Sharad Pawar went all out on BJP and attacked the Centre ruling party over the recent 'defaming' politics. Alleging that the saffron party is fearful of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's increasing popularity, Pawar said, Rahul is now a mature leader who can lead the Congress in future

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has backed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and called out Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for playing defaming politics. Pawar alleged that BJP has started fearing Rahul Gandhi’s transformed image and thus they want to mislead people digging out issues from past. The NCP leader was addressing a party meeting in Chandrapur, Maharashtra where he launched a scathing attack on the Centre and heaped praises on Rahul Gandhi who as per him is now a mature leader who is capable of leading the party in future.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears the transformed image of Rahul Gandhi due to which the BJP is raking up issues such as Bofors against the Gandhi family to defame them,” Pawar alleged while interacting with party workers at Chandrapur, attacking the Centre for dragging Rajiv Gandhi into controversies to put Congress on the receiving end. Mentioning that Rajiv Gandhi was acquitted in the case long back, he also said that the BJP is using the past to use it to bad effect for Rahul Gandhi.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi has now matured and has shown consistency which was missing earlier. He also warned BJP that history reflects parties which play hate politics in the country are thrown out of power, citing the example of Morarji Desai who served as a Prime Minister of the country between 1977-79. “People voted the Morarji Desai government to power after Emergency. Soon after coming to power, the Desai government went after Indira Gandhi and put her in the jail. The Modi government too is playing similar hate politics, but the BJP should not forget the price the Desai government paid for it,” he was quoted saying by the TOI.

Pawar didn’t mince his words while talking about former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, “The nation developed because of his vision. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi (both former PMs) used their power to eradicate poverty,” the NCP chief said. He targeted BJP for playing wrong politics and said it’s going to backfire in Gujarat whereas per him the Congress will win the polls.