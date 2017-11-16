As the Gujarat elections inches close Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take charge of BJP's election campaigning. The Prime Minister is expected to hold a public rally in each of the 32 districts of the state. He has already made 10 trips to the poll-bound state so far and is expected to make visits more often now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the BJP campaigning for the Gujarat elections from around November 18, BJP sources said on Wednesday. Amid heat up of the political battle in his own backyard, PM Modi will shoulder BJP’s promotional movement. Elections to Gujarat’s 182-seat assembly will be held on December 9 and 14. Modi is set to address one big rally in each of the 32 districts of Gujarat and start campaigning around November 18, once the Bharatiya Janata Party finalises its candidates for the first phase of elections.

The sources said the Prime Minister will also hold road shows in major cities of the state. Modi has visited Gujarat almost 10 times in months ahead of the polls to attend various government events, including completion of the Narmada Dam, laying the foundation stone of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai bullet train project and inauguration of a ferry service linking south Gujarat and Saurashtra region via sea routes. The sources said the party was likely to finalise its candidates for 89 seats in the first phase on Thursday after Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday in Delhi. The party is likely to announce their names on November 17, a day before Modi’s visit to the state.

The BJP Media Centre has prepared an ‘Election Chariot’ which will travel in all four zones of the state — north, central, south, and Saurashtra-Kutch regions and make public aware of development in the state through traditional folk songs. The chariot was flagged off by party’s National General Secretary Anil Jain and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.