In Ahmedabad's Gujarat, a Dalit man alleged that he was forced to lick shoes of at least 15 policemen at a police station. First he was inquired about his caste and when he replied that he was a Dalit police officials forced him to touch the constable Vinod Bhai's feet and apologise for misbehaving. After the incident, Jadav was taken to a court where the court granted him bail on December 29.

A 38-year-old Dalit man Harshad Jadav alleged that he was forced to lick shoes of at least 15 policemen at a police station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. According to the victim, he was picked up on December 28 by the local police after he enquired about annoyance in his neighbourhood. A police constable who was present attacked him with a rod without any provocation. The constable who attacked Jadav has been identified as Vinodbhai Babubhai. The result of the brutal attack left the victim with multiple fractures. According to the official at the Amraiwaidi police station, Jadav also alleged that not only was he beaten by the police constable, but his family members were also abused.

After the incident, the victim was taken to the police station the same night and locked up on charges of assaulting a public servant while discharging his duty. According to the FIR filed by Jadav, after some time he was asked about his caste by police officials. When he replied that he was a Dalit, the police personnel asked him to touch the feet of constable Vinod Bhai and apologise for misbehaving with a on-duty police officer. The complainant Jadav who repairs televisions for a living did what he was told to do. After this, some senior police officials present at the police station forced him to lick shoes of around 15 police officials.

After the incident, Jadav was taken to a court where the court granted him bail on December 29. After getting bail from court Jadhav reached the police station on January 1 to file an FIR against the constable. “Following the FIR, the constable was booked under provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the matter is now being investigated by the Crime Branch,” Amraiwadi police station inspector OM Desai said.

Raising the question on complainant Jadav about the delay by him in filing an FIR, DCP Girish Pandya said, why he didn’t approach the police either on December 30 or 31.” He added, “A group of people gheraoed the police station on January 1 and demanded registration of an FIR (against the constable) which we did. Crime Branch is investigating.”