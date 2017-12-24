Not satisfied with the decision of Rajasthan Govt. to provide 1% reservation along with 4 others community, also continuing its long-standing demand for reservation in the state, Gurjar community has again threatened the Rajasthan Govt.to face negative impact in upcoming by polls and assembly elections in early next year.

Not satisfied with the decision of the Rajasthan government to provide 1% reservation to the Gurjars along with 4 others communities, the Gurjar community has once again threatened the Vasundhara Raje government to face negative impact in the upcoming bypolls and assembly elections in early 2018 next year. The community has over 5 million population in the state and plays a decisive role on many seats. The Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to provide reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the Banjara/Baldiya/Labana, Gadiya/Lohar/Gadoliya, Gujar/Gurjar, Raika/Rebari/Debasi and Gadariya/Gadri/Gayri communities under the more backward class category. On this a notification will be issued after the approval of Governor.

“We are not satisfied with the government decision to provide us 1 per cent reservation. We stand by our demands of separate 5 per cent reservation for Gurjar community in the category of Other Backward Classes (OBC),” said Himmat Singh Gurjar, a member of Gurjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti. He said, “Time and again subsequent governments have failed to give us the 5 percent reservation. We were given 5 percent reservation under special backward classes category in 2009 during the tenure of Congress, it was stayed by the court”. He also added that if they do not get the reservation, the community will go against the BJP in the upcoming bypolls and state assembly elections next year.

“If our demands are not met, we will go against the BJP and the anger of Gurjar youth against the government will have an immense impact on the elections,” Himmat Singh said. Earlier the state government had passed The Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the state) Bill, 2017 in October which offered 5% reservation for the aforementioned castes.

But the Rajasthan High Court stayed the Bill in November 2017, which forced the state government to offer 1% reservation, raising the total reservation cap in the state to 50%. In the year 2015, two years after it came to power in Rajasthan, the BJP government had once again attempted to provide 5% reservation to the Gurjar community but was thwarted again after the High Court stayed it in 2016.

“We stand by what is rightfully ours. It’s our right to get 5% reservation proportionate in the state. Under the current reservation system, certain groups have got the lion’s share,” said Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla. He said the community will continue to protest until 5% reservation in OBC category is assured by the Rajasthan Govt. “We will continue our struggle because as per the current reservation policy, the strong become stronger and weak become weaker,” Kirori Singh said.