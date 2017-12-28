Disability rights activists demanded changes in the Haj guidelines 2018-2022. The guidelines refer to differently abled people as 'crippled' and 'lunatic'. As per the guidelines prepared by India, people who are differently abled cannot apply for Haj whereas Saudi Arabia does not follow the same bias with the pilgrims.

Disability rights activists have protested against the guidelines for Haj (2018-22), issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Activists have alleged that it is discrimination against differently abled people by not allowing them to go for Haj. Differently abled people have also been referred as ‘crippled’ and ‘lunatic’ in the issued guidelines. According to reports in Indian Express, the ministry’s guidelines states that “persons whose legs are amputated, who are crippled, handicapped, lunatic or otherwise physically/ mentally incapacitated” cannot apply for Haj.

According to reports in Indian Express, activists wrote a letter to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stating that the guidelines not only “blatantly discriminate against persons with disabilities” but are also “in violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPWDA), 2016, which has equality and non-discrimination as its guiding principle.” Terms like ‘lunatic’ and ‘crippled’ are abusive in nature. Politically correct term to address disabled people is persons with disabilities, differently abled or especially abled.

An activist also suggested that countries like Saudi Arabia does not bar differently abled people from going to Haj, rather makes their travel more comforting and hassle-free. The Haj Policy of 2013-17 was reviewed by the government in October 2017 and Haj (2018-22) guidelines came into force. There were not many changes made in the guidelines but the language of the clauses refraining disabled people from going to Haj was retained. The matter came to light when a social worker from Delhi, who is dependent on a wheelchair and an oxygen cylinder, applied for Haj.