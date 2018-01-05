The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has painted the state Haj House in Lucknow saffron. Haj House is used as a transit place by Muslims on their way to pilgrimage in Mecca. The building earlier had a green and white exterior.

The state Haj House in Lucknow which is used as a transit place by Muslims on their way to pilgrimage in Mecca has been painted saffron by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier the building had a green and white exterior. Muslims in the state and the opposition have raised a serious objection. Many have also termed it as a deliberate provocation by the state government and said that the move has hurt the sentiments of the Muslims. After the saffron party came to power in the state last year, a number of buildings have been pained in the signature colour of the party including the Chief Minister’s office.

After Yogi Adityanath who dons saffron and seems to be really fond of the colour became the Chief Minister of the state has literally taken up the task of painting the country saffron. The various books issued by the state government or various ministries in the state have a saffron element in them on almost every page. Last year, the Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of 50 saffron-coloured buses, during the inauguration of the event the stage was decorated with saffron curtains and balloons.

Earlier this week, the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh issued fresh orders for the ‘Madrassas’ in the state to cut down the holidays in the institution on Muslim festivals. The Madrassas were also instructed to allow holidays on festivals of other faiths. The saffron party in the state came up with a calendar for the same.