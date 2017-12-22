As per the recent survey conducted by NGO, Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD), around 55.6% of cab drivers in Delhi-NCR have admitted that they drink and drive regularly. 62.1% of cab drivers cited busy schedule and long working hours as the prominent reason for consuming drinks inside the car.

While travelling the destination is obviously most important but one cannot neglect the safety. Ahead of Christmas and New year celebrations, it is adviced to book a cab rather than drunken driving but the recent study conducted by NGO Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD) between September 10 and December 10, has revealed some shocking findings. The survey reveals that cabs in Delhi-NCR are not safe. As per the recent study around 56% of the cab drivers in Delhi-NCR have admitted to drunken driving.

The NGO conducted the survey on 10,000 cab drivers between 2 PM and 1 AM , in some areas of Delhi-NCR which includes New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin Central Park, Connaught Place, Nehru Place office complex, GKI and II, New Friends Colony, several top malls, DLF Cyber Hub, DLF City Centre, Ambience Mall, Sector 18 market Noida, Mall of India, Great India Place and Logix City Centre.

As per the survey, 55.6 percent of drivers admitted that they drink and drive regularly while 27% have said that they accepted bookings even when they were heavily drunk. Surprisingly, 62.1% of drivers cited hectic schedule and extended working hours as the prominent reason for consuming drinks inside the car. They termed drinking inside the car as more safe and economical. On one side where cab companies claims to provide safest mode of transportation, more than 90 percent of the cab drivers have said that they have been never checked by their employers for drunk driving. Drivers also admitted that they mostly drink during their waiting hours. The study further states that 82.4 % drivers have not been checked by Police for drunken driving in the last 6 months.

Road safety expert and CADD founder Prince Sehghal said, ” A key finding of the survey was also that Police enforcement on cab drivers was negligible in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida region and that cab drivers if at all prosecuted were usually charged for speeding, red-light jumping and rash driving but rarely for drunk driving. Since cab drivers are duty-bound to drive sober it is even more pertinent that the police conduct alcohol tests on them especially during 11pm to 1am on a regular basis.”

Issues regarding safety in cabs have been raised over an again. At a time, when these transportation companies claims to provide the safest transportation such surveys puts up question mark on their credibility.