Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa to join his mother Sonia Gandhi to usher in the New Year, a party official said on Sunday. The official told IANS that the newly appointed party president arrived in Goa late Saturday night and is expected to stay for a couple of days. “Rahul Gandhi arrived by a private flight. He will be joining his mother at the Leela Goa in Varca beach village in South Goa, where they will celebrate New Year’s together,” the official said. Since the visit was a private one, the Congress President is not expected to meet any party official during his stay.

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Goa, her third visit to the state this year, on December 27. Photos of her cycling at the five-star resort went viral after Riteish Deshmukh, actor and son of late Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh, uploaded them on the social media. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for only giving empty slogans and said the government utilised only 7 per cent of the Rs 9,860 crore allotted for the Smart Cities scheme. His remarks comes a day after government data pointed out severe under-utilisation of alloted funds under the government’s ambitious project of Smart Cities scheme.

“Dear Modi bhakts (followers), out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7 per cent has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters – job creation for India,” Gandhi tweeted.