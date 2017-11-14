Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections, Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel has landed in a massive controversy after two sex videos allegedly featuring him went viral. In the sex CD, Hardik is seen in a hotel room with another woman. The video resulted in massive furore after it was telecasted on several local channels. Reacting to the leak, Hardik Patel pinned the blame on BJP and accused them of indulging in filthy politics. “Dirty politics has begun now. Defame me all you want, it makes no difference to me. But this is an insult to the women of Gujarat,” Patel posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“I’d said this before that first, these people released Sanjay Joshi’s CD when he was on the rise. BJP has done this before and will continue doing this even in the future. The people of Gujarat need to be aware that these people can use any woman in their greed for power,” Hardik told the media later. Following the leak, Twitter went crazy with posts. The social network was witness to mixed reactions with some targetting the leader for giving a bad name to Gujarat and others supporting him on the ground of right to privacy. The authenticity of two videos is yet to be verified.

The leader of the 2015 Patel agitation for reservation, Hardik Patel’s growing proximity with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has caused unease in the BJP camp. The party has been in power in the state for a long time now and Opposition is leaving no stone unturned to defeat the party in upcoming elections. Have a look at some of the reaction on Twitter following the leak of Hardik Patel’s sex CD leak.

No one has heard from the woman in the video whether it was consensual or exploitative or non consensual, but since it's #HardikPatel , Liberals and Feminists have already declared sex as consensual. What happened to her Yes or No now consent gyaatas? — Deepika Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) November 13, 2017

4. Most #Shocking fact is that the Lady is heard saying about her phone to alleged #HardikPatel -"Humara Phone na hunari #Dikri kabhi kabhi kholti hai"which means- Her #Daughter uses her phone sometimes.If she's #Married,even #Consensual sex with her is Legal offense by other man — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) November 13, 2017

Just imagine if it was a BJP Leader having "consensual sex" with a married woman All Liberals would have then become Sanskaari #HardikPatel — Deepika Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) November 13, 2017

So #HardikPatel has a sex life. Why is that an issue and how is it relevant to his political career? Just because Sanghis don't get any, doesn't mean he shouldn't too. — Kanhaiya Kumar (@KnhaiyaKumarJNU) November 14, 2017

Hardik Patel's video leaked at the instance of Saheb establishes one unassailable fact- once a snooper , ALWAYS a snooper!! — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) November 14, 2017

Dear Hardik Patel, don't worry. I m with you. And right to sex is a fundamental right. No one has right to breach your privacy. — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) November 13, 2017

