As the viral sex tape is doing rounds in the world of social media, Hardik in his defence has retaliated over the ongoing thwarting allege sex-tape episode weaving him as the protagonist by calling the sensational viral video as BJP’s last resort for defaming the leader ahead of the upcoming Gujarat polls. In the obscene video which is having a duration of approx 10 minutes, Hardik Patel is accompanied by an unknown woman in a room and after some time lights are turned off. Hardik took to his official handle and lashed out at the opposition party who are comprising the leader’s image ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election. “Now the filthy politics has begun. You can defame me but it will make no difference. The women of Gujarat have been insulted,” Hardik tweeted.

While seeking political reaction over the viral video, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told a media house that he is still oblivious to the controversially alleged sex-tape and refused to give a comment on the viral video. “This violation of the right to privacy. He is single, unmarried and has the right to have his personal space. Unless he is forcing himself on any woman, he can’t be attacked,” Javadekar was quoted as saying.