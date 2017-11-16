Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that BJP is behind the alleged leak of Hardik Patel's controversial sex tapes which shows the Patidar leader getting intimate with women. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has also slammed the Centre for bad implementation of GST and demonetisation.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after bashing the Bharatiya Janata Party for its loss in the Chitrakoot by-poll has now targeted the BJP for the saffron party’s attempt to defame the Patidar youth leader Hardik Patel who is being seen as an influential political presence in the upcoming Gujarat elections. Hardik Patel was recently in the news after his alleged sex tapes surfaced on the internet. One after another as many as 4 video footages went viral on the internet which allegedly shows the 24-year-old enjoying private moments with women. After Hardik Patel himself threatening to sue BJP for invading his privacy, Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav has followed suit.

Addressing a public meeting in his hometown Saifai, Akhilesh blamed the BJP for leaking the intimate CDs in which is said to be of Hardik Patel. Mentioning that BJP are experts in leaking CDs, Akhilesh said, “BJP is behind the leaking of CDs. They are experts in making and releasing secret CDs. They do this to increase their knowledge as far as one’s character is concerned. They should know that people are fed up with BJP and its GST and are not concerned with CDs.”

Earlier Hardik Patel had said that dirty politics for power had started in Gujarat and that he will be bound to take legal action if BJP attempts to defame him. “Now dirty politics has begun, I don’t mind anyone trying to defame me but Gujarat women are being insulted,” he tweeted. Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for infringing on his privacy, Hardik Patel has warned legal action. “They (BJP) love to peep into the personal lives of others. As their 22-year-old ‘vikas’ (development agenda) stands exposed, they are trying to expose a 23-year-old boy. I will consult my lawyers and file a complaint soon against perpetrators of this sex CD, Hardik had said about the controversies surrounding him.

He had also tweeted about the matter, taking a dig at BJP he wrote, “people want to see the CD of development that has happened in Gujarat in 22 years and not of a 22-year-old man”

गुजरात की जनता २२ साल के लड़के की नहीं,२२ साल में हुवे विकास की सीडी देखना चाहती हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 14, 2017

Akhilesh Yadav also talked about the Gujarat elections and made it clear that his party will support Rahul Gandhi and Congress in the poll-bound state. Stating that people of Gujarat want a change, Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at BJP saying if the ruling party in Gujarat had gifted the public a bullet train then why is it now struggling for votes. “Why are they toiling so hard in Gujarat assembly elections, when they have given a bullet train to the state? It only reflects their fear,” he was quoted saying by the TOI.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister didn’t mince his word and launched a scathing attack at the Centre for sinking the Indian economy through failed moves like GST and demonetisation. Alleging that the BJP is now trying to convince traders making promises of amendments in GST as per their convenience, to win polls in Gujarat.