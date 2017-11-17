While battling from his alleged leak sex CDs and explicit videos saga, Patidar leader Hardik Patel slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the bunch of other trending topics that are binding the nation. Hardik Patel in his tweet said, Hardik said, “Jo nibha na saka patni se dusron ki CD banwayega,” meaning someone who failed to honour his own wife by deserting her is jeopardising someone else’s healthy image by making CD’s. (Patel said in reference to his alleged sex tapes).

Patidar leader Hardik Patel is the only plug to kick-start any facade or controversy for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of poll-bound Gujarat. Whether it is his alleged meeting with Congress juggernaut Rahul Gandhi that sets the mood for news channels to trend headlines with or his alleged sex tape or explicit video goes viral. One thing is for sure that Hardik Patel is a selling topic and the Patidar leader is here to stay until or unless the Gujarat Election comes to a conclusion. In another episode of BJP Gujarat taking on the Patidar leader, it is the 24-year old Hardik who orchestrated another vigorous assault at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party BJP.

On Friday, the Patidar leader initiated a strong yet ‘not polite’ response while battling out his alleged leak sex CDs and explicit videos saga that is escalating like high tides in the state of election ready Gujarat. Taking inspirations from the 70s’ classic song ‘Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se’, the Patidar leader dwelling in the times of Bollywood film ‘Gopi’ on his official Twitter handle slammed PM Modi and the ruling party over the bunch of other trending topics that are binding the nation. Patel gave honourable mentions to the issues starting from Gwalior — where a temple is being made by the right-wing outfit of the Hindu Maha Sabha for Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse, mob lynching and the intensifying Ram temple row.

You can read what Hardik Patel said in his tweet here:

श्रीराम कह गये सिया से

ऎसा कलियुग आयेगा

गोडसे का मंदिर बनेगा

तंबू में राम विराजा जाएगा

मार ना सका एक अंग्रेज को

वो गांधी मार के हिंदू कहलाएगा

जो निभा ना सका पत्नी से

दूसरो की CD बनवाएगा

बांटेगा हिंदू को मुस्लिम से

दलित को भी खा जाएगा

गाय को कहकर अपनी मां

उसका मांस तक बेच खाएगा