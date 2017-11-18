Two drunken police officers got involved in serious arguments with a dhaba owner in Haryana's Panipat as they tried to escape without paying the bill. Their shameful act was caught on camera where they can be seen humiliated by a crowd who shames them for being drunk on duty and indulging in unlawful activities despite being police officers

Two police officers created ruckus at a dhaba in Haryana’s Panipat over the bill. The two drunken officers were reportedly trying to avoid the bill citing their position but were caught in the act by the dhaba owner who decided to film the whole act and expose the policemen. A video of the incident was published on Twitter by the news agency ANI which shows the two embarrassed policemen trying to settle the case after being caught red-handed on camera. Apart from not paying the bill, the two policemen were also drunk on duty, on being asked if there was more alcohol in their police vehicle both of them dodged the allegations.

The Dhaba owner on not being paid for the services argues with the two drunken policemen and starts capturing them on his phone. The video released by ANI shows the two policemen trying to contradict the owner’s claims by offering Rs 500 notes. While the policemen keep requesting the owner to clear the bill, the owner reminds him of his denial to pay the bill at the counter. The video further shows one police officer gets down from the car and asks the owner about the bill amount directing to clear it. The owner is soon joined by a crowd who pressurize the policemen to get their cars checked alleging that there might be more alcohol bottles in the vehicle which belonged to the Haryana Police.

#Watch Two drunken Policemen create ruckus at a Dhaba in Haryana’s Panipat over bill issue, suspended pic.twitter.com/62GZgAQ5LF — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2017

Towards the end of the video, the policeman can be seen trembling under alcohol effect as they fail to stay put on the ground. Samalkha DSP Naresh Ahlawat took cognizance of the matter ordering action against both the policemen. “We have recommended departmental action against both the policemen,” the DSP told ANI.

Such incidents exposing policemen apathy have surfaced earlier too, earlier in October this year two policemen shamed the respected police uniform by driving rashly on the streets of Mumbai under the influence of alcohol.