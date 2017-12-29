After following a number of similar complaints, the police registered the case against three people, including the head. Soon after, the two gang members were nabbed by the police during several raids. The arrested accused told the police that Anita (head of the gang) used to give them commission while she kept the bulk of the amount with herself.

In an incident being reported from Haryana that once again highlights the shortage of women in the state, around 46 men were duped of lakhs of money on the pretext getting beautiful brides at mass marriage. The men belonging to Sonepat, Jind and Rohtak were duped by a woman from Delhi, who reportedly heads a gang that dupes men in the national capital. As per reports doing round, the woman took Rs 30 lakh from one, Rs 60,000 and Rs 96,000 from many others.

As per a report by New Indian Express, the men along with their family were asked to assemble at Kharkhoda in Sonepat on December 28. The accused woman had promised the victims that a bus filled with beautiful brides will take them to the place where mass weddings will take place. The matter was reported to the Haryana Police after the families did not spot the woman on the location. The victims told the police that the woman’s phone was switched-off and later when they tried to get in touch with the person, who had taken money on her behalf, they found he had already disappeared.

After following a number of similar complaints, the police registered the case against three people, including the head. Soon after, the two gang members were nabbed by the police during several raids. The arrested accused told the police that Anita (head of the gang) used to give them commission while she kept the bulk of the amount with herself. As per police reports, the accused said that they were told that a bus filled with beautiful brides will take them to an ashram at Tis Hazari in Delhi, where the mass weddings will take place. Being lured in on the pretext of getting beautiful brides, 32 men from Sonepat while 14 belonging to Jind and Rohtak were duped.