In a tragic incident being reported from Haryana, a half-naked body of a minor girl was found in Jind district on January 14. As per reports, the body of the minor girl had several injury marks on her body. The half-naked body was found lying near the bank of a water channel in Haryana. As per primary investigations, it was found that the 15-year-old girl was gang-raped and was later brutally beaten by the accused. According to a medical examination, after raping the minor, the accused had inserted some object into her private parts that caused massive internal bleeding that later resulted in the death of the minor victim.

Commenting on the matter, Deputy SP Kaptan Singh of Haryana Police said that an FIR has been registered under section 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC). The officer further added that the post-mortem is being conducted at Rohtak forensic laboratory. The officer further added that 2 Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been set up to investigate the matter. Commenting on the medical reports, Dr SK Dattarwal of PGI Rohtak said, “The body had many injury marks, private parts were mutilated and there were a lot of internal injuries. Signs of sexual assault are visible and it looks like 3-4 people were responsible. A hard and blunt thing was inserted into her, signs of drowning also found”.

The doctor further added that the girl was subjected to immense brutality. We have asked the police to provide us with the scene of the crime report and photographs of the spot for confirmations. As per sources, the deceased had two younger siblings, living in a village under Jhansa police station in Kurukshetra. The following incident from Jind in Haryana also brings back the horrific memory of December 16, Nirbhaya case.