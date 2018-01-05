Bhankapur, a village in Haryana is all set to pursue the practice of listening and singing the national anthem every morning at 8 am. Till now, 20 loudspeakers have been installed in Bhankapur to provide over 5000 villagers listen and sing the national anthem along.

After the village Jammikunta of Telangana, Bhanakpur in district Faridabad in Haryana will follow the habit of listening to the national anthem every morning at 8 am. Till now, 20 loudspeakers have been installed in Bhankapur to provide over 5000 villagers listen and sing the national anthem along. With this initiative, Bhanakpur has become the first village in Haryana to follow the system. “Jammikunta is become the first village to do so and now Bhanakpur with a population of more than 5,000 has become second in the country and first in Haryana,” mentioned a state government press note on Thursday.

Sachin Madotia, village sarpanch introduced the system on Thursday. Local BSP MLA Tek Chand Sharma, Faridabad’s Sub-divisional Magistrate Pratap Singh and RSS’s Haryana co-convener Ganga Shankar were also present at the inauguration. According to the sarpanch, the village has spent Rs 2.97 lakh for the installation of the loudspeaker. There is also a control room set up at his house. “I have taken this idea from village Jammikunta of Telangana where people sing the national anthem together,” Madotia told a local daily.

Sachin Mandotia is a 24-year-old RSS swayamsewak and belongs to Valmiki community. He added that they planned to sing the national anthem twice a day, but now they have come down to follow the practice once daily. Recently, 22 CCTV cameras have also installed in the village. Since the discussion over patriotism is gaining a lot of attention. While some people take such initiatives as an attack on their freedom, villages like Bhankapur with such initiatives are ready to pursue the practice as a part of their life.