Congress has accused central govt of vicious vendetta against the Congress party following ED raids on premises of Karti Chidambaram in Delhi and Chennai. The party in its press release has said Modi govt was using agencies like ED/CBI as captive puppets to settle political scores.

In a big development, central agency and enforcement directorate officers on Saturday conducted raids at Karti Chidambaram’s house in Delhi and Chennai. According to initial reports, the raids which were conducted in Delhi and Chennai in relation to the Aircel-Maxis case. Reports also suggest that P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram were not in town. The ED official conducted multiple searches in relation to Karti Chidambaram in connection with money laundering probe on the Aircel-Maxis case. The raids have come after December 1, 2017, raids which were conducted on the premises of Karti Chidambaram’s relative and other people associated with him.

Check out Congress’official statement on the matter below:

Hurriedly conducted Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids at the Delhi and Chennai residences of former Finance Minister & senior Congress leader, Shri P. Chidambaram have once again exposed the continuing vicious vendetta unleashed by Modi government against Congress and other opposition leaders. Stark truth is that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and his government are using agencies like ED/CBI as captive puppets to settle political scores and intimidate political opponents. In fact, ‘Raid Raj’ has become the ‘DNA’ of Modi government.

We again reiterate that Congress leaders will not be cowed down or bow in face of such malicious and willful attempts to browbeat, bulldoze or overawe. Our resolve to raise people’s issues and hold the government and Prime Minister accountable on policy and promises become stronger with such spiteful and hostile onslaught to suppress the voice of opposition.

It is now apparent that the BJP government is ruffled by a series of political, administrative and judicial reversals and is using these raids to draw the attention of the country from its abject failures.