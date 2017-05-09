A- A A+

Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC), Delhi Metro has recently increased the metro fares. The 66% raise in fares saw the earlier Rs 8 minimum fare for travel up to 2 km go up to Rs 10.

The new fare structure slabs are: Rs 10 (0-2 km), Rs 15 (2-5 km), Rs 20 (5-12 km), Rs 30 (12-21 km), Rs 40 (21-32 km) and Rs 50 (beyond 32 km).

To avail discounts and those who want to travel in Delhi Metro under the nominal charge can do so by travelling during the non-peak hours — 6AM to 8AM, 12PM to 5PM, 9PM to 11PM. During these hours the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) provides a 10% discount to all its travellers.

Delhi Metro Fares Hikes Details:

Passengers travelling by the Delhi Metro on Sundays and National Holidays will be charged a maximum Rs 40 fare charge instead of the Rs 50 fare.

9 May 2017
