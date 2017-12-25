Shashi Tharoor's simple tweet with no fancy words left the Twitterati baffled and intrigued which later resulted in some hilarious responses. The reaction that Tharoor's tweet garnered surely tells us that how much is social media obsessed with the Congress leader. Taking to his Twitter handle Shashi Tharoor said, "This is the season to be merry (& for some, to freeze!) Whether you are celebrating amid snow or with cotton balls masquerading as snow, may the festive spirit bring you good cheer at year’s end. But spare a thought for He who was born today to spread love, peace & brotherhood."

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who basically enjoys more popularity than the Congress Party president, seems to have left his followers confused and disappointed for putting out a simple tweet. Yes! You read it right. So, Shashi Tharoor, who is also sometimes described as a dictionary by many, put out a Merry Christmas using his Twitter handle and was understood by the audiences in just one go, which was something very new to the Twitterati as the Congress leader is known for using some big English words, hence forcing the people to open the dictionary.

Shashi Tharoor’s simple tweet with no fancy words left the Twitterati baffled and intrigued which later resulted in some hilarious responses. The reaction that Tharoor’s tweet garnered surely tells us that how much is social media obsessed with the Congress leader. But something which was very clear was, Shashi Tharoor’s going easy on social media was not welcomed with open arms. Taking to his Twitter handle Shashi Tharoor said, “This is the season to be merry (& for some, to freeze!) Whether you are celebrating amid snow or with cotton balls masquerading as snow, may the festive spirit bring you good cheer at year’s end. But spare a thought for He who was born today to spread love, peace & brotherhood.”

Shashi Tharoor, who became the talk of the town after his video on Indian prosperity, went viral on the social media. Since the time, Tharoor was known for using some onerous vocabulary while expressing his thoughts on social media. However, since Tharoor did something unexpected the Twitterrati also reacted in a total funny way. Here are a few of the responses by the people.