RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 14 others have been convicted in the fodder scam case. He was found guilty in the Deoghar leg of the fodder scam case. The sentence will be announced on January 3, 2018. Here is a list of some funny tweets soon after the judgement.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted by the special CBI court in the Deoghar leg of the fodder scam case, while former chief minister Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted. The judgement is another big blow to the RJD chief. He has already been convicted in another fodder scam case which has cost him his Lok Sabha seat. The problems seem to reach no end for RJD as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a charge-sheet against his daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a corruption case.

Soon after the judgement Twitter exploded with strong reactions. This is how twitterati reacted to this piece of news:

Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in the Fodder Scam case 23 July 1997, Case registered

23 December 2017, Convicted 3 Jan 2018, Punishment Bail?? Let's wait for MeLORD Finally?#FodderScam pic.twitter.com/wW869sORSv — #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) December 23, 2017

Raja Kanimozhi acquitted from 2G Scam. Bhakths: This is the Mistake of CBI and SC, How is Modi responsible? 😡 Lalu Prasad Yadav gets convicted in#FodderScam Bhakths: Modi Modi Modi. Modi ji is fighting against corruption. 🙌🙌 DumBhakths. — Keerthi🌹 (@TheDesiEdge) December 23, 2017

As a child, I used to be very amused to hear these lines, "Jab tak rahega samose mein aloo,

Bihar par raj karega Laloo!!" Incidentally, I am eating a samosa while I write this tweet!! Sigh…This was not to be!!#FodderScam #SatyamevJayate pic.twitter.com/DXOEFj8BJW — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) December 23, 2017

Jagannath Mishra acquitted but Lalu Prasad Yadav ji has been convicted in the #FodderScamVerdict #FodderScam — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) December 23, 2017

Lalu Yadav is convicted in Fodder Scam case, while prime accused Ex-CM Jagannath Mishra is acquitted. His son Nitish Mishra is BJP MLA. — Prashant P. Umrao (@ippatel) December 23, 2017

#LaluPrasadYadav held guilty in #FodderScam New tattoo idea for @yadavtejashwi MERA BAAP CHARA CHOR HAI

😁 — Archie (@archu243) December 23, 2017