Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted by the special CBI court in the Deoghar leg of the fodder scam case, while former chief minister Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted. The judgement is another big blow to the RJD chief. He has already been convicted in another fodder scam case which has cost him his Lok Sabha seat. The problems seem to reach no end for RJD as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a charge-sheet against his daughter Misa Bharti and her husband in a corruption case.

Soon after the judgement Twitter exploded with strong reactions. This is how twitterati reacted to this piece of news:

 

 