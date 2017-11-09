Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 are underway as current Chief Minister of the state Virbhadra Singh eyes seventh term while his Bharatiya Janata Party counterpart Prem Kumar Dhumal is looking to get back to power since 2012. Here's all you need to know about the Himachal elections.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections began on Thursday morning as the two biggest political heavyweights of the country – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress waited in anticipation. More than 50 lakh people in the state across 68 constituencies are expected to cast their votes to decide their leader and the counting of votes will be conducted on December 18, 2017. Historically, at least in the past seven Assembly Elections, people of Himachal Pradesh have elected Congress and BJP alternatively. If the pattern of those terms is to be followed then the saffron party is the inevitable choice of Himachalis this time.

Although Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh is the reigning face of the state as he has enjoyed an unbelievable six terms at the helm of state’s hot seat, retaining the assembly amid the daunting Narendra Modi juggernaut will prove to be a monumental task. BJP’s CM candidate is Prem Kumar Dhumal, who himself has been a two-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, but BJP will be undoubtedly riding on the incredible popularity of Modi and tactical acumen of party president Amit Shah.

Here’s all you need to know about Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: