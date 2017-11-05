Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Himachal Pradesh on an extensive visit to address rallies in various cities across the state for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. After addressing the public in Una district, PM Modi will move to Palampur and Kullu to woo the potential voters.

On Sunday morning, Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Una and is scheduled to visit Palampur and Kullu next

While addressing a huge gathering in the district of Una, PM Modi hit out at the previous Congress-led UPA government for abusing subsidy of Rs 57,000 crore meant for the poor. “People used to loot the treasury in the name of subsidies. In the past, 57,000 crore used to get leaked due to rampant corruption in implementing subsidies,” Modi said at an election rally here ahead of the state’s November 9 assembly polls. “Now our policy has stopped the leak. The leaders in Congress cannot bear this, so they are attacking me.”

Taking potshots at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statement that Re 1 ends up as 15 paise when it reaches villages, Modi said: “Rajiv was such a doctor who diagnosed the problem of corruption but did not do anything about it. He has made sure that the whole of 100 paise now goes into the pockets of the poor. Taking a dig at the Congress central leadership, he said the party has already left the battlefield and it was a one-sided contest.

“Mujhe iss chunav mein ek baat ka dukh rahega, mazaa nahi aa raha hai, kyunki Congress maidan chhod kar bhaag gayi hai (I will regret one thing about this poll. It isn’t fun because the Congress has accepted defeat),” he said. Playing the development card by emphasising on promotion of tourism in the hill state, the Prime Minister said his government was focusing on laying road networks in the state. Donning a Himachali cap, Modi, on his third and last election tour of the state, said: “In the last 20 years, there has not been a single election where I have not been involved. But this is an unprecedented election. I know where the wind is blowing. A storm is raging here against the corrupt Congress.”

Batting for his government’s biggest tax reform with the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Modi said it has benefited the transport sector. “This country has warmly welcomed GST as it has immensely benefited the transport sector. Truck movement between the states has gained pace.” Talking tough against black money and holders of ‘benami’ or illegal properties, Modi said after demonetisation at least three lakh companies came under the scanner. “We did a sample survey of 5,000 companies and saw that they at least transacted Rs 4,000 crore worth of black money. I can only imagine what will happen if we look at the transactions of all the companies,” Modi added.

03:45 PM | Our government shut down more than 3 lakh shell companies and nobody is crying about them: PM Modi

03:40 PM | The entire Congress party is out on bail

Unke (Congress) saare neta zamanati neta hain, poori party zamanat pe hai: PM Narendra Modi in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/vQafetcUzG — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2017

03:36 PM | Bring BJP to power and we will take the state of Himachal Pradesh to new heights: PM Modi

For 70 years, Congress ruled the country but they were only involved in corruption, spreading lies, casteism & nepotism: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/ZZ8PFUnid2 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2017

Congress and corruption can never separate from each other: PM Modi in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/cznKT9ZGYo — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2017

03:30 PM | Even when Britishers ruled India, there was no disease of corruption in the country. It was Congress that brought corruption into the country.

03:28 PM | The world is recognising India now: PM Modi in Kullu

03:26 PM | When BJP will come to power in Himachal Pradesh with such majority then we can do wonderful things.

03:25 PM | A mere formation of the government is not enough. We need to form government with 3/4th majority: PM Modi

I will repay the debt of Himachal Pradesh on me with interest and I will do so through development: PM Modi in Kullu, #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/s3TF942zws — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2017

03:10 PM | Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to Parivartan rally in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.

02:10 PM | Congress thought that they had the reservation here and nobody could come in power here. But the public knows everything.

Unhe lagta tha ye toh humara reservation tha, yahan koi aa nahi sakta hai. Lekin janta sab jaanti hai: PM Modi in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/3ZQRFNXtMF — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2017

02:00 PM | What pains Congress is the fact that a tea vendor became a Prime Minister? Or the fact that a poor man’s son has come this far? : Modi

01:53 PM | Shanta Kumar ji took up herculean task of laying water pipelines, Dhumal ji’s contribution towards promoting tourism in Himachal Pradesh is well known: PM Modi

Corruption is the only identity of Congress party: PM Narendra Modi in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/a1KA57PIcB — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2017

01:45 PM | Prem Kumar Dhumal government has always promoted education in Himachal Pradesh: PM Modi

01:40 PM | PM Modi begins his address in Palampur

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi speaks in Himachal Pradesh's Una on opposition parties pic.twitter.com/VVdW3KF50P — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2017

12:15 PM | I will be disappointed with these elections, there’s no fun this time because Congress has run away from the battleground: PM Modi

Have never seen such enthusiasm for BJP that I am witnessing this time in HP. Its a one-sided contest: PM Modi in Una #HimachalElections2017 pic.twitter.com/Oicsxs4cxO — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2017

(With inputs from IANS)