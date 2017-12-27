Himachal Pradesh Governor Aacharya Devvrat will administer the oath of office and secrecy to BJP leader Jairam Thakur. Along the swearing in of Jairam thakur, many other MLAs are expected to swear-in as cabinet ministers. This is the first time in several years that the state will be seeing a new face as their leader. In past, the state was mostly under the rule of either Congress' Virbhadra Singh or BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

After sweeping the Himachal Pradesh elections 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected, Jairam Thakur was sworn-in as the 13th Chief Minister of the state today, on December 27. The swearing-in ceremony took place at 11AM at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla. The event took place in the presence of many senior BJP leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers. The new CM will turn 53 on January 6. This will be Jairam Thakur’s maiden term as Chief Minister.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Aacharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to BJP leader Jairam Thakur. During the swearing-in of Jairam Thakur, many other MLAs were sworn-in as cabinet ministers. This is the first time in several years that the state will be seeing a new face as their leader. In the past, the state has mostly been under the leadership of either Congress’ Virbhadra Singh or BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal. BJP’s verteran leader LK Advani was also present during the swearing-in. Jairam Thakur a 5-time legislator who rose through the ranks and is known for his humble, clean and low-profile nature, took the oath in Hindi.

During the oath-taking ceremony Jairam did not wear the BJP trademark maroon flap cap, which the former two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was usually spotted wearing. The new 12-member cabinet has six former ministers and an equal number of first-time ministers.

Others who took oath along with the new Chief Minister were former Cabinet Ministers Mohinder Singh, Kishan Kapoor, Sarveen Chaudhary and Anil Sharma, former Minister Ram Lal Markanday along with new faces Suresh Bhardwaj, Vipin Singh Parmar, Virender Kanwar, Vikram Thakur, Gobind Thakur and Rajeev Sahjal. Sarveen Chaudhary is the only woman minister in the entire cabinet.

Earlier, during the campaign of Himachal Pradesh elections, BJP had elected Prem Kumar Dhumal as the party’s chief ministerial candidate. However, after he failed to win from his own constituency BJP brought in Jairam Thakur. This is the first time in history that a Prime Minister was present at the oath-taking ceremony of a chief minister of the state of Himachal. Following the presence of the high-level leaders, massive security and other arrangements were made ahead of the grand function. Besides seating arrangements, eight to ten LED screens were installed outside the venue. SPG was in charge of all the security arrangements. The arrangements were also reviewed by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Incharge for Party Affairs Mangal Pandey.