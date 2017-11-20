Vice President Naidu said that the office of Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha was established in Vijaywada in 1936, and as the Presidents of this body, freedom fighters such as Konda Venkapapayya Pantulu, Tungturi Prakasham Pantulu, Bejawada Gopalreddy and Swami Ramanand Tirtha did great work. "It is heartening to know that Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha has not only promoted Hindi but also prepared a large number of Hindi teachers, translators and publicists," he said.

The Hindi language has played a historic role in the development of India’s unity, integrity and linguistic goodwill and for the unification of the nation there is no element more powerful than the language spoken by most Indians, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday. Vice President Naidu was addressing the 16th annual convocation of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) in Hyderabad on Sunday. VP Venkaiah Naidu reminded the audience of Mahatma Gandhi’s view that no country is independent in the true sense until and unless it speaks in its own language.

Vice President Naidu said that the office of Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha was established in Vijaywada in 1936, and as the Presidents of this body, freedom fighters such as Konda Venkapapayya Pantulu, Tungturi Prakasham Pantulu, Bejawada Gopalreddy and Swami Ramanand Tirtha did great work. “It is heartening to know that Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha has not only promoted Hindi but also prepared a large number of Hindi teachers, translators and publicists,” he said. The Vice President congratulated all the students who received the degrees of Rashtra Bhasha Visharad and Rashtra Bhasha Praveen in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Vice President of Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS) Chennai H Hanumantappa, President of DBHPS Andhra Pradesh and Telangana B Obaiah and other dignitaries were present on the occasion of the 16th annual convocation of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha.