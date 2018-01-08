Hizbul commanders Sameer Tiger and Riyaz Naikoo were heard in a telephonic conversation talking about making the leaders blind who contest the upcoming Panchayat polls in the Valley. However, security forces are prepared to tackle such notorious terrorists.

Terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen is planning to ‘blind’ those contesting the upcoming Panchayat polls in the Valley. The terrorist organisation plans to throw acid on the leader’s face contesting the Panchayat election. An audio conversation between Hizbul commanders Sameer Tiger and Riyaz Naikoo has gone viral. The duo can be heard hatching the conspiracy on a phone. “For the last 29 years, we have been issuing warnings and we have seen no impact on the ground. Last elections so many people were killed and the outcome was zero. Family members of killed only prospered. In fact, they even got ex-gratia relief from the Govt. This time we have a different plan,” Naikoo is quoted as saying by Times Now.

“Whoever decides to contest elections or fill a form for the same, throw concentrated sulphuric or hydrochloric acid on their face so that they lose their eyesight. That will generate fear among family members for the rest of their life,” Naikoo further added. However, the authenticity of the video cannot be verified because going by reports Hizbul commanders Sameer Tiger and Riyaz Naikoo are not on very good terms. On the other hand security forces in the Valley are competent to tackle the notorious militants.

Initiatives by the Indian government in stopping the Kashmiri youth from becoming a part of the terror outfits does not seem to be yielding the desired results. All new schemes developed by the Government especially for Jammu and Kashmir seem to have failed after it was reported that a scholar at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) joined the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The reports of Bashir Wani joining Hizbul outfit were highlighted after a photograph of the Kashmiri youth with an assault rifle, said to be Ak-47, went viral on the social media.