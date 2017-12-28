Huge gaps between two girders have occurred on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover in New Delhi which is creating a lot of inconvenience to the travellers. The huge cracks have led to massive traffic jams, especially during the peak hours. As per the locals, the authorities are not showing activeness in repairing this huge cap which has already caused lots of accidents.

Commuters are facing a lot of inconvenience due to a huge gap between two joints on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover in New Delhi. The cracks have appeared on one of the busiest flyover connecting two major areas in Delhi. The huge cracks have led to massive traffic jams, especially during the peak hours. As per locals, the authorities are not showing activeness in repairing this huge cap which has already caused lots of accidents. Due to huge gaps between joints, the major problem is being faced by bike riders. Also, according to locals in the area, many bike riders have been while crossing the gap. The gap becomes dangerous when vehicles are coming in speed and especially during dark hours, the visibility of the gap also decreases which is further creating trouble for people.

Daily commuters have said that it is an everyday risk for them to cross the flyover as sometimes they rushing to their respective places and due to massive traffic, they sometimes forget to slow-down causing an instant jump in their vehicles. Slamming both the Delhi government and the Centre for avoiding the issue, locals in the area are of the opinion that neither of the authorities is taking this issue seriously. People also mentioned that they have seen many bikers falling down on the bridge.

Gaps as long as one foot between two girders have appeared on the flyover but so far the municipality has not shown any interest in repairing these gaps. The route where these gaps have emerged is a busy route and also connects Delhi to Noida. Meanwhile, its also one of the important link between south Delhi and other adjoining areas.