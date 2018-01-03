After Kumar Vishwas was denied Rajya Sabha ticket he indirectly targetted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the decision not to nominate him, he said nothing happens in the party without Kejriwal's consent, "It is impossible for anyone to survive in the party by speaking against you."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced the names of the three nominees for the Rajya Sabha. Sanjay Singh, businessman Sushil Gupta and chartered accountant ND Gupta are AAP’s pick for the Upper House of the Parliament. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta are the final names for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi”. Before the announcement was made the prominent names doing the rounds were Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Atishi (Marlena), Pankaj Gupta, Meera Sanyal, Ashish Khetan even Raghav Chadha.

Kumar Vishwas considered him deserving of the seat and on several occasions had expressed the inclination towards the Rajya Sabha seat. While addressing the media after the tickets for the Delhi seats were announced Kumar Vishwas said that he has been penalised for speaking the truth on all the issues. Commenting on the pick of candidates by AAP Vishwas said, “the party candidates are great and revolutionary and the party has made a right decision”. Kumar Vishwas further added that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had told him that he (Vishwas) would be killed but not given the status of a martyr.

However, Vishwas accepted his martyrdom and congratulated the Delhi Chief Minister, but he also said that he hopes that he would not be troubled in the party. “For the last one-and-a-half years, be it the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) or my elder brother Arvind Kejriwal’s decision on issues like surgical strike, taking a soft stand on terrorists, his silence on ticket distribution and JNU… whatever truth I spoke, I have been punished today,” Vishwas told the media.

Keeping in mind the widening rift between AAP and Kumar Vishwas, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all the office bearers and MLAs.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16. The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5. AAP will be winning all the three seats in the Rajya Sabha as it enjoys a clear majority in the Delhi Assembly. The tenure of the current members – Janardan Dwivedi, Parvez Hashmi and Karan Singh of the Congress – will end on January 27.