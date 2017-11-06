I am also a journalist. I did not commit murder. I do not regret this cartoon. I will continue to highlight the inefficiency of the government through my cartoon, says cartoonist G Bala.

Cartoonist G Bala was arrested on Sunday for posting an ‘obscene’ cartoon portraying the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a wrong notion. On Monday morning Bala was produced in Tirunelveli district court where he was granted bail. Coming out of the court on G Bala said,” I am also a journalist. I did not commit murder. I do not regret this cartoon. I will continue to highlight the inefficiency of governments through my cartoon. I will continue to draw cartoons. I will not stop. From Modi to EPS I will highlight the failures of the government.”

The cartoon shows a child burning to death with the Chief Minister, Director General of Police and the Collector trying to hide their private parts with cash bundles. Bala had portrayed the case of Esakimuthu, a laborer who had set himself ablaze along with his family in broad daylight to protest against the money lenders who were harassing them continuously with the police and the district administration failing to take any action.

Condemn d undemocratic arrest of Cartoonist Bala fr his voice against Govt machinery failure 2 stop Kanthu vatti. #StandWithCartoonistBala pic.twitter.com/YjJrmXiSfO — Saravanan (@sarwan145) November 5, 2017

Bala was slapped with Section 501 of the Indian Penal Code (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

Bala had posted the cartoon on his Facebook account on October 24. The cartoon was thereafter shared by over 38,000 people across social media. Bala was arrested on a complaint by Tirunelveli collector Sandeep Nanduri, who demanded action against the ‘derogatory’ attempt to defame the significant political figures.

Bala has a huge fan following on social media platforms and soon after the arrest, they started to protest on social media with the hashtag #standwithcartoonistBala to protest against the arrest.