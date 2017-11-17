Indian Air Force Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had refuted accusations made by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who had said that PM Modi led government signed an overpriced Rafale fighter jets deal with France. Air Chief BS Dhanoa said that they have negotiated a better deal in the Rafale contract than what was in the MMRCA contract, during the UPA regime.

India’s Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa has refuted accusations and charges made by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government over 36 Rafale fighter jets deal with France. Air Chief Dhanoa has rejected claims made by Rahul Gandhi that Rafale deal, the one which was negotiated by the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government was better than the one which was being negotiated during United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led government at the centre.

On Thursday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi made an all-out attack on PM Modi and his government alleging that the Prime Minister changed the entire Rafale fighter aircraft deal to make sure that one particular businessman benefits from this deal. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that government of the day finalised a costly deal in comparison to the one they had finalised. Further taking on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi while addressing the media had said, “I answer all your questions, whatever you ask me. Why don’t you question Prime Minister Modi on the Rafale deal, on Amit Shah’s son? Why don’t you question the prime minister who changed the entire Rafale deal to help a businessman?”

Giving it back to Rahul Gandhi over his allegations on the current regime in the power, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said, “We have negotiated a better deal in the Rafale contract than what was in the MMRCA contract (Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft finalized during UPA tenure) … It is a cheaper deal.”

India’s Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa further added that it was not an overpricing deal and also rejected the charge that technology was not being transferred to India under the deal.

On November 16, giving a rebuttal to the Congress’ accusations on the Rafale deal, BJP said that these allegations were levelled with an intention to divert the attention as many senior leaders from Congress were being questioned in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scandal.