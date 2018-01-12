An Indian Air Force (IAF) team that scaled Antarctica's highest peak Mt Vinson was flagged in by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa here on Thursday. With its team scaling the peak, the IAF became the first air force in the world to have planted its flag atop the tallest peaks in all continents.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) team that scaled Antarctica’s highest peak Mt Vinson was flagged in by IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa here on Thursday. With its team scaling the peak, the IAF became the first air force in the world to have planted its flag atop the tallest peaks in all continents. The five-member IAF team, led by Group Captain RC Tripathi, was flagged off by the IAF chief on December 8 last. The team scaled Mt Vinson on December 25.

Other team members are Wing Commander SS Malik, Squadron Leader Rajesh Mukhi, Sergeant Rakesh Kaale and Corporal Pawan Kumar. Dhanoa congratulated the team and said the expedition’s message was about the “spirit of adventure”. He said he was happy that the team completed its mission safely.”When you conquer all six peaks and you have the last one left, you tend to do mistakes. My only worry was your safety,” the Air Force chief told the Mountaineers.

“It is about the spirit of adventure. When you assess a situation and take calculated risks and not just chance, it is an adventure,” Dhanoa said. After an IAF team scaled Mt Everest in 2005, the force launched a series of mountaineering expeditions under the ‘Mission Seven Summits’ in 2008 which was aimed to hoist the Tricolour atop the highest mountains in all seven continents. Subsequently, different IAF teams scaled Mt Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia (Asia), Mount Kosciuszko in Australia (Australia), Mt Elbrus in Russia (Europe), Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (Africa), Mt Aconcagua in Argentina (South America) and Mt McKinley/Denali in Alaska (North America)