The Centre today had filed its reply to the plea in which objections were made by several women across the country over the imposition of 12% GST on sanitary napkins. Explaining the rationale behind their decision. The Centre has replied point by point to the objections raised in the petition. Lawyer for the petitioner had submitted that recently the government had reduced GST on several products including chocolates and still there was no change in the tax rate for sanitary napkins.

Delhi High Court on Wednesday mirrored the objections made by several women across the country over the imposition of 12% GST on sanitary napkins. While hearing a petition challenging this tax, court asked the government whether it is in a position to reduce the tax rate on sanitary napkins. Court further observed that if bindis, eyeliners and sindoor can be exempted, why can’t napkins get a similar exemption. Centre today had filed its reply to this plea, explaining the rationale behind their decision and replying point by point to the objections raised in the petition. If GST on sanitary napkins is reduced, it would apply even for the raw material involved. It will increase the input tax credit due to the addition of financial cost in form of interest burden, which will put local manufacturers at a disadvantage in comparison with importers.

Extent and rate of taxation is an executive function. The argument of the petitioner is unsubstantiated that the product is essential to human existence since it beget the argument that all products essential to human existence; like food, clothing and housing; must be exempted from taxation. On comparison with bangles and bindis) The basis of arriving at tax rates takes into account not only the use of the goods and services but also their pre-GST tax incidence and mode of production. Lawyer for the petitioner had submitted that recently the government had reduced GST on several products including chocolates and still there was no change in the tax rate for sanitary napkins. The next date of hearing in this plea filed by a student from JNU, Zarmina Israr Khan, has been fixed for 14th December.