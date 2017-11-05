The BJP Minister said that under the Multi-Sectoral Development Programme (MSDP), infrastructure has been created to ensure educational and social empowerment of minorities. "As many as 809 school buildings, 10 degree colleges, 371 hostels, 1392 toilets and drinking water facilities, 53 ITIs, 269 multi-purpose community centres called ‘Sadbhav Mandap' and 39 gurukul-type residential schools have been constructed in backward minority concentrated areas," he added.

India’s inclusive growth is “rashtra dharma” (state faith ) for the Narendra Modi government, and development with dignity of poor and weaker sections is “rashtra niti” (state policy), Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Sunday. Addressing a seminar on the skill development of minorities here, he said the Modi government, rising above region, religion, caste and creed, has made the poor and weaker sections as centre point of welfare schemes. He said that the government is working towards the socio-economic-educational empowerment and job-oriented skill development of all poor and weaker sections including the minorities.

Naqvi said that various schemes being run by his ministry such as ‘Seekho aur Kamao’, ‘Nai Manzil’, ‘Gharib Nawaz Skill Development Scheme’ and ‘Nai Roushni’ etc have proved an important step in the direction of skill development of minorities. “More than 50 lakh people have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last three years through these schemes,” he said. Naqvi said that 100 Gharib Nawaz Skill Development Centres are being set up across the country where various employment oriented courses are being offered to youth of the minority communities.

The Minister said that under the Multi-Sectoral Development Programme (MSDP), infrastructure has been created to ensure educational and social empowerment of minorities. “As many as 809 school buildings, 10 degree colleges, 371 hostels, 1392 toilets and drinking water facilities, 53 ITIs, 269 multi-purpose community centres called ‘Sadbhav Mandap’ and 39 gurukul-type residential schools have been constructed in backward minority concentrated areas,” he added. He said that among the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, under which loans of about Rs 4 lakh crore have been distributed, are a also large number of minorities.