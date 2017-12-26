Apart from killing the Pakistani soldiers, the Indian forces also destroyed many of their army posts across the border. Further disclosing the matter, the Pakistan media reported that one of the Pak jawan is severely injured. The initial Pak reports suggested that the killing of Pakistani soldiers took place along the LOC at Rakhchikri, Rawlakot sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The swift and brutal operation by the Indian Army is said to be taken out in order to give a befitting reply to the notorious neighbour.

Going by the latest Intelligence inputs, in retaliation to the killing of the Indian Army jawans, the Indian Security forces carried out yet another ‘surgical strike’ and avenged the un-called death of the Indian jawans. As per the inputs, the Indian security forces crossed over the Line of Control (PoK) on December 26 and killed three of Pakistani Army soldiers. As per reports, the killed Pakistani soldiers were snipers who were deployed on the border fence. Apart from killing the Pakistani soldiers, the Indian forces also destroyed many of their army posts across the border. Further disclosing the matter, the Pakistan media reported that one of the Pak jawan is severely injured.

The initial Pak reports suggested that the killing of Pakistani soldiers took place along the LOC at Rakhchikri, Rawlakot sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The swift and brutal operation by the Indian Army is said to be taken out in order to give a befitting reply to the notorious neighbour. The operation which was carried out by the Indian special forces on December 26, took place exactly three days after a major and three soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred in cross firing by Pakistan Army in Keri sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The ‘surgical strike’ by the Indian forces was carried out today after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and opened an indiscriminate firing on the Indian Army patrol party. Later, the deceased personnel were identified as Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh of 2 Sikh battalions.

This swift action by the Indian defence forces bring out the memories of the surgical strike which was carried by the Indian army in response to the Uri attack. During the surgical strike, the Indian forces crossed the border and destroyed as many as 7 army posts which were said to be aiding the militants and also helping them in infiltration. The strict measure by the Indian Army not only comes a strong message to Pakistan but also all the other countries trying to cause damage to India.