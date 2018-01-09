Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the first Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary Conference in Delhi. Speaking at the conference, PM Modi said, "The 21st century is being considered the Asian century and India will be a major player in this with the growing stature of our country and you shall feel proud about our growth, hence inspiring us to work even harder."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the first Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary Conference in Delhi. Speaking at the conference, PM Modi said, “No matter where they are, I can imagine how happy your ancestors must be on seeing you all here. If I talk about politics, I can see that there is a mini world Parliament of Indian origin is sitting in front of me. Today, bodies like the World Bank, IMF and Moody’s are looking at India in a very positive way. India has moved way ahead of the ‘jaisa pehle tha vaisa chalta rahega, kuch badlega nahi’ (Let it be in whatever way it is) thinking, aims and aspirations of our people are on an all-time high and that is because of the transformation the country is going through.”

Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary Conference in Delhi

We do not intend to exploit anyone’s resources, nor we are eyeing anyone’s territory; our focus has always been on capacity building and resource development.

Keeping in mind the needs of the 21st century, the government is increasing the investment in technology, transportation.

More than half the investment in sectors like construction, air transport, mining, computer software, hardware, electrical equipment and many others, till now has happened in the last 3 years.

During the earthquake in Nepal, flood in Sri Lanka, water problems in the Maldives, India was the first to respond. When crisis struck Yemen, we saved our 4,500 people as well as 2000 others. India’s humanity even in grave situations like these is a part of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam .

. When there is news about how you all are influencing the geopolitics of where you live and how you are making policies, we feel proud.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and said, “She not only takes care of Indian citizens but also the NRIs, keeps an eye on problems of NRIs 24×7 with the real-time monitoring system.”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who was also present at the Parliamentary Conference said, “If India is dominating the world today, credit goes to PM Modi. India has become a country which decides global policy. When PM goes to G-20, he brings black money to centre stage and takes brave decisions like demonetisation and GST back home.”