The matter was highlighted after a senior Pakistani journalist put out a tweet stating, "Seems my tweet about the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali attending a rally on Friday organized by the Difah-e-Pakistan Council along with JUD chief Hafiz Saeed (to condemn Trump's Jerusalem policy) has created ripples across the border in India." The journalist also shared images of the rally. Reports suggested that Walid Abu Ali, the Palestinian envoy to Islamabad, attended a rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi on December 29 morning.

Reacting to the reports of Walid Abu Ali, the Palestinian envoy to Islamabad, sharing the stage with Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, India said that they will take the matter to the Palestinian Ambassador

Reacting to the reports of Walid Abu Ali, the Palestinian envoy to Islamabad, sharing the stage with Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, India said that they will take the matter to the Palestinian Ambassador. Commenting on the reports of Walid Ali, Ambassador to Pakistan, attending a rally organised by Hafiz Saeed, Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian Ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities.”

We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian Ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities: MEA on reports/photographs of the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan attending a rally organised by Hafiz Saeed — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

The matter was highlighted after a senior Pakistani journalist put out a tweet stating, “Seems my tweet about the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali attending a rally on Friday organized by the Difah-e-Pakistan Council along with JUD chief Hafiz Saeed (to condemn Trump’s Jerusalem policy) has created ripples across the border in India.” The journalist also shared images of the rally. Reports suggested that Walid Abu Ali, the Palestinian envoy to Islamabad, attended a rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi on December 29 morning. Difa-e-Pakistan Council (Defence of Pakistan Council or DPC), founded in 2012, is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, campaigning for breaking of ties with the United States and opposing relations with India.

Seems my tweet about the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali attending a rally on Friday organized by the Difah-e-Pakistan Council along with JUD chief Hafiz Saeed (to condemn Trump's Jerusalem policy) has created ripples across the border in India pic.twitter.com/pnpKr5f7gC — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) December 29, 2017

As per reports, the matter comes to light just a few days after India had voted against Israel in the United Nations General Assembly in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as its capital. The reports of Palestinian envoy sharing the stage with UN recognised terrorist come as a shock to India after its had joined the other 127 countries to oppose US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as its capital.