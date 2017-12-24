Indian, Pakistan resorted to heavy firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Poonch district a day after 4 Indian army soldiers were martyred including a major. According to an army official, Pakistan initiated firing on Sunday around 1:30PM which was being heavily retaliated by the Army.

A day after 4 Indian soldiers were martyred in ceasefire violation from across the border, Indian and Pakistan on Sunday indulged in heavy firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. According to army officials, Pakistan army resorted to firing and mortar shelling on Sunday afternoon around 1:30PM. Meanwhile, the Indian security forces effectively retaliated to Pakistan’s provocation who were also using automatics and other types of arms.

Reports have further suggested that the gunshots were also heard in south Kashmir including the Shopian district. The officials informed that the army was monitoring the situation while the affected area has been cordoned off by the army including the Arem Mohallah Watoo village.

On December 23, a major and three soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred in cross firing by Pakistan Army in Keri sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when Pakistan violated the ceasefire and opened fire on the Indian Army patrol party. According to defence ministry spokesperson, the deceased personnel were identified as Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh of 2 Sikh battalion.

The major and three soldiers were killed in the shelling, while another soldier was injured is undergoing treatment. An army officer said that the troops responded ‘strongly and effectively’ to the ceasefire violation. Major Ambadas, 32, belonged to the Bhandara district of Maharashtra, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, 34, was from Amritsar, Punjab and Sepoy Pargat Singh, 30, belonged to Karnal in Haryana.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, Army in a statement on Saturday said, “Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, and Sepoy Pargat Singh were brave and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.”

The cross-border firing around this time of the year is usually initiated from Pakistan to provide a cover for terrorists and infiltrators to cross the border in order to plan their nefarious and terror activities in India. Also, at a time when winters have almost set in, provocation from Pakistan can be seen as there desperate attempt to help infiltrators to cross the border.