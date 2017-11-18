Senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury lambasted Narendra Modi government for evading the questions of opposition by delaying the winter session of parliament. He also rebuffed the Moody's ratings saying they really don't mean much since the ground reality for India has not changed much.

Sitaram Yechury began by saying, “The government is trying to represent the upgradation of India’s ranking by Moody’s rating agency as a sign of progress. But what is this rating all about? This rating tells us in which country the industrialists and investors will have more profit. More profit to investors mean more oppression of working class and this cannot be a reason to celebrate. India has turned into a junior partner of US imperialism.”

The CPI(M) general secretary further said that when parameters like education, poverty, eradication of hunger and employment are taken into consideration, India is way far behind than other countries of the world. Yechury’s attack came after global ratings agency Moody’s revised India’s sovereign ranking from Baa3 to Baa2, country’s highest since 1991. Moody’s credited India’s economic reforms including demonetisation and GST.

Shifting focus to the Central government, Yechury said that the government is not willing to face the house and this is the reason they are delaying Parliament’s winter session. “The BJP government is trying to implement its model where it will not want to face the Parliament and its proceedings. It is very well aware that it will face uneasy questions in Parliament on various issues of corruption. They feel that the proceedings of the Parliament will have an impact on the upcoming assembly election in Gujarat, where the BJP is not in a very good situation,” he added.