Brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar has hinted at a bigger terror attack in India than the 2016 Pathankot Air Force Station attack. In a gathering attended by Rauf Asghar anti-India slogans ‘India teri maut aayee, Jaish aayee’ were also raised.

Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s brother Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar had the audacity to hint at a bigger terror attack in India than the Pathankot Air Force Station attack in 2016. In a video footage*, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar can be seen addressing a huge gathering inside a mosque, somewhere in Pakistan and saying ‘people will again remember Nagrota and Pathankot.’ The video further emphasises that the terrorist attack in Pathankot was carried out by Pakistan based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), headed by terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar.

Interpol issued a red corner notice to Rauf Asghar after 2016, Pathankot terror attack. In the video, Rauf Asghar can also be seen hailing and saluting Abdul Qayum who was also known by the name of Major in Pakistan. Major was gunned down by the security forces during the Pathankot terror attack. The gun battle lasted for more than 17 hours and claimed the lives of 7 security personnel and one civilian. However, security forces neutralised the terrorist, who had barged into the Air Force Station. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is a designated and well known Pakistan based terrorist outfit in India, the US, the UK and Australia.

When Asghar came out of the mosque after addressing the gathering, anti-India slogans were raised by his supporters with the help of a loudspeaker. The anti-India sloganeering was followed by a session of gunfire. Some of the people present there also raised the slogan ‘India teri maut aayee, Jaish aayee’ (Jaish is India’s end).

Reports suggest that Rauf also made a public appearance in December in Bahwalpur along with his brother Asghar. The area is considered as JeM’s stronghold. Rauf is also responsible for the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC 814 on December 24, 1999 and the Parliament attack on December 13, 2001.

(*The video footage was exclusively accessed by India Today)