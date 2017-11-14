In a major step towards strengthening the country's arsenal, India will test fire the lighter air version of the BrahMos supersonic missiles later this week. As per sources, the test-fire will take place over the Bay of Bengal.

India is all set to add more precision to its armoury with the test-fire of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The expeditious deadly striking weapon will be test-fired from a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet for the first time ever. Once successfully executed, the test fire will give India an edge over the enemies with BrahMos’ pinpoint targeting technique which can penetrate enemy territory and prove to be an effective frontline fighter. The test-fire will be conducted this week and the preparations for the same are in the final stages.

The air-to-ground BrahMos missile’s launch will be a significant step towards empowering the Indian armed forces. The missile which can attain thrice the speed of light will be a game changer when planted together with Sukhoi-30. BrahMos has a flight range of up to 290 kilometres with supersonic speed through the flight. With the immense pace, it leaves minimal chances for the enemy to escape or plant an interception to stop the assault. The Indian missile operates on ‘Fire and Forget Principle’ which symbolises the missile’s attack philosophy of not sparing the target.

The canisterised missile’s partnering with Sukhoi 30 will allow the Indian Air Force to carry their operations more efficiently as they will be able to strike on the enemies from a standoff range. Installations of the enemies could be destroyed from a significant distance with the help of Sukhoi-30 and BrahMos. As per sources, the defence ministry has planned to test-fire the impactful missile over the Bay of Bengal later this week.

The special missile has also been loaded with the low radar signature feature, which will trouble the enemy bases in determining the exact distance of the weapon. This version of the BrahMos missile is a lighter one which weighs around 2.4 tonnes relatively less as compared to the original one which weighed 2.9 tonnes. The versatile missile can be brought into use by the Indian Army, Air Force as well as the Navy. The Government has invested over Rs 27,000 crore in the precision-strike weapon.