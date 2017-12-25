Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a winning spree with 19 out of the 29 states where the party has its government. But Gujarat polls turned out to be a reality check for BJP as it failed to show a much-expected performance in the state. Standing on the edge with 99 seats, the party defeated Congress that proved to be an excellent competition, grabbing 77.

Ever since 2014 Lok Sabha election, there has been no looking back for Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), especially if we talk about the year 2017 that saw a set of high-pitched and bitterly-fought election campaigns by both BJP and Congress. Ruling party BJP made its way to victory in almost all the elections despite severe criticism from the opposition over a varied number of issues. With BJP back in power for the sixth straight term in Gujarat and taking Himachal Pradesh away from the Congress, the party now controls 19 of the 29 states.

Beginning with the much-hyped Presidential election 2017, which was popularly termed as the ‘Dalit Vs Dalit’ battle, BJP fielded Ram Nath Kovind against Congress’ Mira Kumar. He was elected 14th President of India on July 20 after he defeated the former Lok Sabha Speaker by over 33,000 votes. This was first such election where both the candidates belonged to Dalit community. Kovind was the first BJP candidate to become President after independence. Subsequently, NDA candidate Venkaiah Naidu was elected the 13th Vice President on August 11, defeating Gopal Krishna Gandhi who was representing the opposition.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP came out with flying colours in the 17th Legislative Assembly elections, winning an overwhelming three-quarter majority of 325 seats out of the total 403. Yogi Adityanath was appointed chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 18, following BJP’s win in the state. While on the other hand, Punjab was one major failure BJP faced this year, where Congress managed to make a mark in Assembly polls. Captain Amarinder Singh became the chief minister of Punjab after the party won a whopping 77 seats out of the total 117.

However, Goa election was much of a roller- coaster ride for the people as well as both BJP and Congress parties as the party won 14 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa, following which the party was invited by the Governor of the state, Mridula Sinha, to form a government. This, in turn, was challenged by the Congress party who had 16 seats. Congress urged the state Governor to conduct a floor test which eventually ended up BJP winning in the state and Manohar Parrikar becoming the CM.

It was a tough contest in Manipur with Congress just getting ahead of BJP. Congress won 24 seats, while BJP secured 20 seats in the house of 60. BJP formed its first ever government in Manipur and N Biren Singh became first ever BJP Chief Minister of Manipur. In Uttarakhand, BJP swept the floor with 57 seats out of 70, while Congress managed to get 11 seats. The then Chief Minister Harish Rawat also lost both his seats of Haridwar (Rural) and Kichcha, making a way for Trivendra Singh Rawat’s elevation as the CM of the state.

The BJP swept Himachal Pradesh, snatching it from the Congress and taking the total of states where it is in power to 19. With 44 seats, it has won almost a 2-thirds majority in the 68-member Himachal assembly. Gujarat polls turned out to be a reality check for BJP as it failed to show a much-expected performance in the state, standing on the edge with 99 seats, defeating Congress that proved to be an excellent competition, grabbing 77.

In the long-awaited RK Nagar by-elections, ousted leader VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran hailed the beginning of a new chapter as he won the RK Nagar by-poll unfalteringly by a margin of more than 40,000 votes. Over a year after Jayalalithaa’s death, the constituency elected former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s replacement on December 21.