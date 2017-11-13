Budget carrier IndiGo apologised to a wheelchair bound passenger who fell down from her wheelchair while being assisted by the airline staffer. According to the airline, the passenger was kind enough to say that it was not a human error.

A woman fell off her wheelchair while being assisted by the airline’s staff at Lucknow Amausi airport on Saturday. The budget carrier IndiGo on Sunday night apologised to the passenger. The incident which took place on Saturday the airline issued a statement saying, “We apologise to Ms. Urvashi Parikh Viren for the mishap which occurred at the Lucknow Airport yesterday at 8PM.” The statement further said, “Our IndiGo representative was pushing her wheelchair towards the arrival hall. As the IndiGo representative was guiding her wheelchair through a vehicular lane, which was dimly lit at that time of the night, her wheelchair got stuck in a deep crack on the tarmac and lost balance and she fell off her wheelchair. Ms. Urvashi Parikh Viren was injured and immediately rushed to the doctor of the Airports Authority of India. He administered first aid to her.”

According to the airline, the passenger was kind enough to say that it was not a human error and “we should deal with the staff with empathy, when we de-brief our loader. We promised to do so.” The airline featured in a another controversy last month when a passenger was manhandled by the staffers and later the airline apologised to the passenger who was manhandled at Delhi airport in October. Earlier an incident took place on October 15, when an elderly person was assaulted by an IndiGo staffer. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media and received strong criticism across the board. In the video, a passenger can be seen in a heated argument with the ground staff just outside the bus that was supposed to take the passenger, Rajiv Katyal, to the airplane.

An agitated Rajiv Katyal was arguing with the airline ground staff over the delayed arrival of the coach. When the passenger was about to board the coach, one airline staff restrained him from doing so over the alleged cursing by Katyal. Things got heated up and the passenger and the Indigo airline staff retorted to a fist fight. The passenger alleged that the staff had pushed him and he retaliated resulting in the staff members falling to the ground.