In a tragic incident being reported from Indore, at least 5 children belonging to Delhi Public School (DPS) and the driver, conductor of the school bus were killed after their school bus collided with a truck on December 5 noon. The collision took place while the DPS school bus was out dropping students to their home after the school timings. As per the eyewitness, after the collision, the bus lost its balance and jumped the divider. The accident took place on Kanadia Road in Indore.

The collision was so massive that the entire front end of the bus was fully smashed. A video from the site shows two bodies lying next to the bus as locals try to revive them. As per reports, the DPS school bus was carrying around 16 school children at the time when the collision took place. The injure school students were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. Expressing grief over the DPS school tragedy, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, took to his Twitter handle and said that he is saddened by the accident. The families of the deceased should not feel that they are alone. “I along with whole Madhya Pradesh stands with the families of the killed students,” MP CM said.

Commenting on the matter, the police official said that they received the information about the collision and rushed to the spot. The officer said that as of now 6 children have lost their lives while the driver died on the spot. The injured students were shifted to Bombay Hospital, the officer added. The parents rushed to the hospital after they were informed about the tragedy. As per reports, the parents are currently in the hospital inquiring about the condition of their wards. As per reports, a doctor at the Bombay Hospital said that the condition of a few of the students is critical.