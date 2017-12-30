A father of two from Indore left his children, one 2-year-old and other a 2.5-month-old infant in a garbage dump after a brawl with his wife. Police rescued the two children and tracked their mother with the help of a child helpline.

In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, a father of two took his children to a different city and left them shivering in a garbage dump on Friday night. One of the two children is an infant aged 2.5 months whereas the other is a 2-year-old. The passersby on the same night noticed the children crying in the middle of garbage and immediately informed the police after which a child helpline was contacted and the two children were handed over to their mother.

Harish a resident of Ujjain had an ugly spat with his wife on Friday night; the husband also physically assaulted his wife after which he left the home with both the kids. He did not return home the whole night and the wife was later informed about the two children who were rescued safely by the police from the garbage dump. The husband is yet to return home and has been on a run ever since. The police team with the help of a local child hipline tracked the mother of the two and informed her about the children. Both the kids are still under the police supervision with their mother. A case has been registered by the wife against her husband and she will appear in the court today.

Harish’s neighbours revealed that he used to get home drunk and the couple used to fight a lot. Things got uglier on Friday night and the two children had to suffer because of the differences brewing between their parents. Despite attempts by his neighbours to stop him from carrying the children away from home, Harish forced his way out and later dumped them in the garbage. According to the manager of the child line which tracked the mother, the two kids were brought to the shelter by police at around 8 in the night. Later their mother was also brought to the shelter and both the children started crying on meeting her.