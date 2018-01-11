In an astounding move, a senior woman advocate Indu Malhotra has been directly promoted to the post of Supreme Court Judge. In 2007, Indu was only the second woman lawyer to be appointed as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court, three decades after the first, Justice Leila Seth, was designated.

As soon as the government clears the recommendation, Indu would be the 1st woman lawyer to be directly appointed to the top court

In a positive turn of events Uttarakhand Chief Justice KM Joseph and senior lawyer Indu Malhotra have been recommended for appointment as Supreme Court judges. The Apex Court Collegium recommended the appointment of lawyer Indu Malhotra, who specialises in arbitration and will be the 7th woman to be appointed as a Supreme Court Judge. As soon as the government clears the recommendation, Indu will become the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed to the top court.

KM Joseph is the one who set aside President’s rule in the hill state of Uttarakhand in 2016 in which Harish Rawat governments’ was dismissed and Presidents’ rule was imposed in Uttarakhand. According to Article 356 which the hill station faced, President’s rule can be imposed in a state if a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. As per the procedure, the recommendations of appointment, transfer and elevation of high court and Supreme Court judges are sent to the Centre.

At present of the 25 judges, in the Supreme Court, only 1 is a woman — Justice R Banumathi. Justice Fathima Beevi was the first in 1989 to become a Supreme Court judge. Since India’s Independence, only 6 women judges have made it to the apex court as judges. Justice Banumathi who was elevated to the top court in August 2014 was the sixth woman to become a Supreme Court judge.

In the history of 67 years of the Supreme Court of India, there have been only two occasions when it has had two sitting women judges together — the first being Justices Misra and Desai and later Justices Desai and Banumathi. In 2007, Indu Malhotra was only the 2nd woman lawyer to be appointed as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court, 3 decades after Justice Leila Seth was designated for the top job.