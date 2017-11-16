17-year-old teen and former child labourer from Bengaluru Kanaka V will address the Parliament on 20 November on the occasion of Universal Children's Day. The 17-year-old is the only child from Karnataka who will be speaking on the occasion. She underwent three rounds of audition before being selected from among hundreds of children for the event in which the teen will be speaking for approx eight minutes.

In an inspiring development, 17-year-old teen and former child labourer from Bengaluru Kanaka V is set to address the Parliament on 20 November on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day. Kanaka who hails from a slum area in Bengaluru was forced to drop out of school after class four after her mother, a domestic help was diagnosed with cancer. Following her mother’s death, Kanaka’s responsibility befell upon her relatives’ shoulders who forced her to work as a domestic help in Bengaluru houses. She also suffered severe intense physical, mental and emotional abuse during the period.

Kanaka came across members of NGO Sparsha during her work shift at a wedding hall in Yeshwantpur before being rescued in 2011. Kanaka made the best of her rescue and went back to her studies scoring 80 percent in class 10 boards. Kanaka has big dreams and wants to achieve academic prowess and become a scientist one day. “I feel that though there are several laws to protect child rights, nothing is enforced effectively. I am going to stress the same in Parliament,” an enthusiastic Kanaka told The Indian Express. The teen added that thousands of children like her continue to suffer abuse at the hands of their employers silently since they do not know whom to approach. This is the first time children from across the country have been invited to speak in Parliament for the event. The 17-year-old is the only child from Karnataka who will be speaking on the occasion. She underwent three rounds of audition before being selected from among hundreds of children for the event in which the teen will be speaking for approx eight minutes.

The United Nations’ (UN) Universal Children’s Day is marked on November 20 in order to promote international togetherness and awareness among children. The event will be hosted by UNICEF.