Amidst the ongoing debate in the Parliament's Winter Session on Triple Talaq Bill, a lot is being said and discussed regarding the controversial practice, banned by the Supreme Court for six months. Triple Talaq bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha will now be introduced in Rajya Sabha. So for all those who are wondering what triple talaq bill is, read here.

A lot is being said and discussed about Triple Talaq these days as The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 or Triple Talaq Bill was introduced in the Parliament to permanently ban the controversial practice by Muslim men to give divorce to their wives by just uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice. The issue is in the public domain these days as the government is trying to make it a punishable offence by bringing a law. The central government which framed the draft bill, introduced it in the Lok Sabha on December 28 where it was unanimously passed. However, there are still many who are of the opinion that banning the triple talaq is like neglecting the fundamental right. Triple Talaq bill is now likely to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament on Wednesday.

What is instant triple talaq bill?

Triple talaq bill has been introduced in the Parliament to make the practice of triple talaq ‘void and illegal’. The central government had framed the draft bill for permanently banning the practice of triple talaq and making it a punishable offence. The clause 3 of the draft bill says that any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal.

In the draft bill, any person who would be found giving triple talaq to his wife will be jailed and charged with a fine. Also, the government has proposed the practice as a nonbailable offence. According to Clause 4 of the triple talaq bill, “Whoever pronounces talaq referred to in section 3 upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and fine.” While Clause 7 of the bill says, “an offence punishable under this Act shall be cognizable and non-bailable within the meaning of the Code.”

What is instant triple talaq?

Triple talaq is an Islamic divorce practice which is also known as talaq-e-biddat, to be more precise, instant divorce. The practice of giving divorce to their wives is more common in adherents of Hanafi Sunni Islamic Schools of jurisprudence. By just uttering talaq thrice, any Muslim man can legally give diverse to his wife by using the word talaq. They just have to say it three times continuously, talaq, talaq, talaq. divorce can also be given by using word talaq in written or electronic form. While giving triple talaq, it’s not necessary for the men to cite any cause, the reason for the divorce and it’s also not important for the wife to be present at the time of pronouncement. After a period of iddat, during which it was ascertained whether the wife is pregnant, the divorce became irrevocable.

Current status of triple talaq practice in India

The Supreme Court of India earlier in August 2017 in a landmark judgement banned the controversial practice of triple talaq for six months and asked the government to draft a bill and bring a law in the parliament to permanently ban triple talaq. It was after that the government framed the draft bill and is currently awaited to be passed in Rajya Sabha (Upper House) of the Parliament. The move to ban triple talaq was welcomed by social activists, Muslim women and almost every section of the society to uplift Muslim women from this controversial biased practice.